Marist and Grammar final in U18 Southern Zone Deans

Traditional foes will face off in the final of the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone.

Marist Brothers High School will take on Suva Grammar School in the final of the Under-18 grade.

MBHS beat a resilient Nasinu outfit 18-10 in the first semi-final clash while SGS cruised past Sacred Heart College 34-0.

The two sides had met earlier in the competition with Grammar edging the Kaunikuila boys 7-5.

They had also played in the national final last year with Marist reigning supreme 9-8, breaking a 44-year drought.

In other results, SGS U16 defeated Dudley High 15-7 while Marist edged Nasinu 15-10 in the second semi-final.

In the U19 grade, Lomary Secondary beat Naitasiri Secondary 11-7.

Looking at the Raluve U18 final, Mahatma Gandhi will face Naitasiri Secondary School in the final.