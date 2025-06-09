Malolo ready for battle

Malolo Rugby is set to play one of its most important matches when it faces Naitasiri for the prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy later today.

The team returns to the Skipper Cup competition after a seven-year absence and is eager to prove its strength this season.

Malolo rep Netava Vukivuki says Naitasiri is a seasoned team and stacked with star players.

While the task ahead may seem daunting, Vukivuki says they are ready to give everything they’ve got.

“Naitasiri is a very old team and they’ve been here for a long time, so tomorrow’s game will be a very tough one. The boys have been preparing well, and we are ready to do our best.”

Facing a well-established Naitasiri side packed with talent, including Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players Kavaia Tagivetaua, Jone Naqiri, and Motikiai Murray.

Vukivuki knows the challenge ahead is tough, but remains focused and determined.

The two sides will go head-to-head at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3 pm, and you can catch the action live on FBC Sports.

