Maisamoa named in Mike Friday Select 7s Squad

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s rep Manueli Maisamoa has been officially named in the 2026 McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s Team, boosting the squad ahead of next year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast showdown in Sigatoka.

Maisamoa’s selection is a major statement as the Mike Friday Select side continues to assemble a powerful lineup for the Coral Coast Fiji 7s, one of the most competitive and closely watched sevens tournaments in the region.

Known for his explosive pace, sharp footwork and strong rugby IQ, Maisamoa has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in recent seasons.

His inclusion adds speed, versatility and attacking flair to a squad traditionally stacked with elite local and international talent.

Head coach Mike Friday welcomed the addition, saying Maisamoa possesses the mindset and skill set required to succeed on the Coral Coast stage.

“Manueli is dynamic, fearless and incredibly hardworking. He brings energy and a presence that lifts everyone around him, and we’re excited to see what he can produce in 2026.”

Tournament founding chairman Jay Whyte says Maisamoa’s selection reflects the tournament’s commitment to showcasing the best emerging talent alongside proven performers.

“The Mike Friday Select team has always been about quality and excitement. Adding Manueli continues that tradition and fans at Lawaqa Park can expect big moments from him.”

Maisamoa described the call-up as a special milestone in his career.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected. I’m grateful for the opportunity and ready to give everything for the team and for the fans. The Coral Coast Fiji 7s is special, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

With preparations already building toward 2026, the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team is shaping into a formidable unit, promising fast, high-intensity rugby when the Coral Coast Fiji 7s returns to Sigatoka.

The Coral Coast 7s starts from the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

