Macuata anticipates back-breaker match against Nadi

Macuata anticipates a back-breaker match as they take on the defending champion Nadi, in the fourth round of the 2023 Skipper Cup competition next weekend.

Coach, Voreqe Bainimarama says they acknowledge that it would not be an easy task, but they are committed to deliver a good contest.

Bainimarama says they have put together a plan to help them counter the title-holder.

“We have been able to work on our weaknesses, identified from our last two matches. We have given our all – the coaches and players have put together a plan that enabled us to secure our first win. We are trying to secure one or two more win in the few matches left … but we have to work hard to earn it.”

Bainimarama says Fiji men’s sevens rugby player, Manueli Maisamoa’s inclusion in the team has lifted the spirits of their coaches and players.

The coach also acknowledges the support from the Vanua o Macuata towards the team, which has been a pillar of strength to the management and players.

Nadi hosts Macuata at Prince Charles Park in the Jet Set Town next weekend.

In the third round this week; Nadroga takes on Tailevu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday, Suva hosts Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday while Namosi faces Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.