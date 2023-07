[Source: Manu Samoa/Facebook]

Former All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will make his debut for Manu Samoa against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in the July Test Series.

Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua named his 23 men squad today.

Luatua, hooker Sama Malolo and Prop Titi Lamositele will be making their debut.

The side will be captained by Fritz Lee.

Samoa hosts the Flying Fijians at 2pm on Saturday in Apia.