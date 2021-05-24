Lomani released from Northampton Saints

Flying Fijians half-back Frank Lomani has been released by Northampton Saints in order to pursue overseas playing opportunities.

The Saints confirmed Lomani has been released from his contract with the Club to pursue another playing opportunity overseas.

According to Rugby Pass, he is set to link up with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The 25-year-old has had some Super Rugby experience having previously played for the Melbourne Rebels.

Lomani struggled to get game-time at Northampton since signing last year, making just five appearances to date.

Lomani made his breakthrough in 2018, with a series of impressive performances for the Fijian Drua in the Australian NRC earning him the competition’s Player of the Year award.

He was also called up to play for the Barbarians in their 33-31 victory over Argentina at Twickenham in 2019.