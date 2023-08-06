Lomani double in Tokyo win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have won the Pacific Nations Cup after beating 14 men Japan 35-12 in Tokyo.

It’s also coach Simon Raiwalui’s third win from three games.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu sliced through the defense just three minutes into the game from a counter attack inside their own half featuring Simione Kuruvoli and Meli Derenalagi.

Ben Volavola made no mistakes from in front of the uprights with the conversion.

Japan openside flanker’s return to international rugby only lasted six minutes as he copped a red card for a dangerous tackle on Vilimoni Botitu who was replaced by Teti Tela after the incident.

Volavola’s tactical kicking game really helped the side before they scored their second try through Eroni Mawi after some great buildup by the forwards.

Halfback Kuruvoli played a sound game both in attack and defense, he was rewarded with a converted try two minutes from the breather when he sneaked in from the back of a five meter scrum inside the opposition territory.

Fiji was leading 21-nil at the break.

The hosts tried to speed up the game in the second half but Fiji kept up with the pace.

Coach Simon Raiwalui used his bench early with Mesake Doge, Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai and Frank Lomani making their presence felt.

Lomani dotted down between the sticks after combining with Ravai and Derenalagi.

Fijians Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa got the thousands of Japanese fans on their feet when they scored a try each for the home team.

Sireli Maqala had a yellow card late in the game for a high tackle.

Three Fiji tries to Ikanivere, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo were disallowed but the Waisea Nayacalevu captained side ran in again for their final try when Lomani scored his second.