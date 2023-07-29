Lelean and Nasinu U15 qualify for national quarterfinals

Lelean Memorial School U15

Lelean Memorial School and Nasinu Secondary School Under-15 teams have secured a spot in the 2023 Vodafone Deans Trophy quarterfinals.

The two teams registered a win each in their respective matches at the Vodafone Deans Trophy Playoff underway at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nasinu Secondary School defeated Holy Cross College 18-3, while Lelean Memorial School thrashed Shri Gur Nanak Khalsa College 23-0.

In the U17 playoff, Lelean beat Labasa College 15-0, while Suva Grammar School is currently playing Saint Bedes College.

In the Under-19 category, Naitasiri Secondary School faces Navatu Secondary School while Queen Victoria School meets Dreketi Central College later this afternoon.

Twelve teams are vying for a spot in the quarterfinals in the playoff today.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for August 12th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and the semi-finals will be held a week later.

The Vodafone Deans Trophy final will be held on August 26th.