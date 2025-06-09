Lautoka fired up for revenge against Naitasiri

Lautoka will walk into HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow chasing more than just a win, they want redemption.

It was Naitasiri who snatched the coveted INKK Farebrother Challenge from them last year with a narrow 27-21 victory, and the Maroons are determined to flip the script this time.

The challengers arrive with a strong core of Fijian Drua players, including crafty halfback Peni Matawalu, rising playmaker Sikeli Rabitu and former Drua lock Raikabula Momoedonu.

Together they’ll spearhead Lautoka’s charge against a Naitasiri side that has held onto the trophy ever since that 2024 triumph.

Naitasiri are no pushovers, bolstered by Drua development players Jone Naqiri, John Muller, Aisea Tuisese and Breyton Legge.

But Lautoka believe their mix of experience and hunger can finally bring the Farebrother back home.

Kick-off is at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with live coverage on FBC Sports.

