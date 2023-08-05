Kuruvoli doing it for son

Simione Kuruvoli [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians halfback Simione Kuruvoli has another chance to prove himself tonight after being out of action in the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Last week against Samoa, Kuruvoli never showed any signs of someone not playing top level rugby for more than five months.

The Flying Fijians win against Samoa was actually Kuruvoli’s first in the white jersey.

Kuruvoli says his son is the motivating factor that pushes him every day.

The former Queen Victoria School student has a small family and says whenever he wakes up to go for training, he has to do it for his son.

Kuruvoli never thought he’ll be able to wear the national jumper again this year after injuring his shoulder in the northern tour last year.

Fiji takes on Japan tonight at 10:15 and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.