Kolinisau eyes new stars as Skipper Cup heats up

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is eager for his players to gain valuable experience in the upcoming Skipper Cup season starting this weekend.

He states that playing 15s builds strength and toughness, helping prepare them for the faster-paced 7s game.

“15’s is a lot less pace but it builds a lot of strength and a lot of aggresiveness on the boys especially in the 7s code and you know 15’s gives you that space where you cannot hide from contact – you are going to get into contact so that’s one main reason I want the boys to play.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kolinisau points out that the competition also gives him a chance to spot new talent and consider changes in key positions.

He reminds players that these spots are open and they must prove themselves to earn selection.

The Skipper Cup kicks off with matches across the country, including a live game between Naitasiri and Malolo on FBC Sports at 3 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.