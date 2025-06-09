Kaji/Kajiana rugby starts today

Fiji Primary Schools Kaji/ Kajiana Rugby competition starts today across four locations in Suva.

The games will be played at HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi Park, Buckhurst 1and Buckhurst 2.

Competition executive Fereti Sauwaqa anticipates an intense tournament, especially with the increased participation from smaller districts.

Article continues after advertisement

The development of rugby in the outer islands and interior has brought new teams into the fold, and Sauwaqa believes this will lead to a fair and competitive event for all.

The competition will be shown live on FBC 2 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overseas viewers can also catch the live action on our pay-per-view platform Viti.Plus for $49.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.