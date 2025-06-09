Kadavu Women focuses on development

[Photo Credit: Kadavu Rugby Union]

Kadavu’s primary focus for the 2025 Marama Cup season is clear, and that is development.

Union president Lynda Tabuya highlighted the team’s hard work last year, which earned them a spot in the Marama Cup following their victory in the Ranadi Trophy final against Cakaudrove.

Now, their sights are firmly set on progressing even further.

They understand that the Marama Cup presents a whole new level of competition, but Kadavu is ready to step onto the field and prove they mean business.

“Our women have worked hard to get this far, and the focus right now is keeping our spot here in the Marama Cup. We know this competition is very different compared to the Ranadi Trophy, but the girls are up for the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Kadavu’s men’s team remains active in the Vanua Cup, with their ultimate goal still set on climbing up to the prestigious Skipper Cup.

