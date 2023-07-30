Japan next for Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Semi Radradra is proud of the player’s efforts against Samoa yesterday.

Fiji defeated the Samoans in Apia 33-19 following a demolition of the hosts in the first half.

Radradra says it was a pretty good game.

He adds they really did well in the first half.

The national side only managed to score three points in the second half through a Caleb Muntz penalty.

Radradra says they let the Samoans back in the game after the break.

“Always tough. Playing against the brothers is always tough we know they will bring their physicality, especially playing with a home crowd it’s a big thing for them.”

He also says hopefully they can make some improvements next week.

The Flying Fijians take Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.