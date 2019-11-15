Jaguares-Highlanders match to be played behind closed doors

The Super Rugby match between the Jaguares and Highlanders on Sunday will be held behind closed doors in Argentina and may proceed without spectators.

Super Rugby governing body SANZAAR this morning released a statement that their competition will continue this weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic.

SANZAAR Chief Executive Andy Marinos says Super Rugby is an international cross-border competition and with the global outbreak of the coronavirus in recent weeks they always knew that unfortunately at some stage there would be an effect on the tournament.

Marinos adds they have been planning for such contingencies and have been cognizant of all government and health authority directives issued within their respective territories.

Meanwhile, today the Chiefs host the Hurricanes at 6:05pm.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]