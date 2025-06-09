Jackson lauds Drua’s influence in Flying Fijians

[file photo]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has hailed the impact of his players in the national side, saying their dominance in the Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup proves the franchise is achieving its purpose.

Jackson said the high representation reflects the hard work and growth of the franchise, which continues to provide a strong pathway for Fiji’s national side.

“It’s special to see so many Drua boys in the Flying Fijians jersey. That’s what this team was built for, to give our players the opportunity to develop at Super Rugby level and then step up for their country.”

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson [file photo]

Nearly the entire Flying Fijians squad in the PNC is made up of Drua players, with their Super Rugby experience forming the backbone of Fiji’s campaign.

Jackson said the performances against Tonga and Samoa highlighted the confidence and maturity the players have brought from club rugby to the Test stage.

He added that beyond the immediate results, the Drua’s presence is also helping build depth and a stronger foundation for Fiji Rugby in the years ahead.

