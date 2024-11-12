Jackson excited about Muntz ahead of new season

Swire Shipping Drua coach Glen Jackson is eagerly anticipating the contribution of fly-half Caleb Muntz as the team prepares for the new Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Jackson praised the 25-year-old for his outstanding performance against Wales during the ongoing Northern Hemisphere tour, and he believes the young first-five will be a key player in the upcoming campaign.

Jackson says the Drua are fortunate to have Muntz back in the squad, especially after the fly-half had to recover from an injury he sustained during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“So to come back and the pre-have that he’s put in, he only got a couple of games for the Drua last year and then to see what he’s done in terms of off the field and then puts it on the field against a team like Wales is unbelievable. So we’re excited what Caleb brings in terms of his professionalism but also his leadership around the field.”

In addition to Muntz, Jackson is also pleased with the performances of other Drua players currently involved with the Flying Fijians.

He says the added experience of these players, who have been competing on the global stage, will strengthen the Drua’s squad as they prepare to embark on a new journey.

The Drua play their first game of 2025 season against the Brumbies on the 15th of February.