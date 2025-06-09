Ikanivere hails Flying Fijians' defensive effort

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

After defending their Pacific Nations Cup title yesterday, Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere was quick to praise his side’s resilience and defensive effort under immense pressure from Japan.

This was Fiji’s seventh Pacific Nations Cup title, where they overcame a fierce Japan comeback to win a thrilling final 33-27 at America First Field in Utah.

Ikanivere says the team overcame a tough opponent who brought an incredibly high pace to the second half.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Head coach Mick Byrne also hailed his side’s determination, noting that despite things not going their way, the team dug deep and defended well under pressure.

The team’s composure allowed them to regain control of the game and secure the championship.

