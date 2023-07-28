I wanted to play international level: Miramira

Vilive Miramira [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Drua Loose forward Vilive Miramira is prepared for the challenging task ahead as the Fiji Water Flying Fijians gear up to face Manu Samoa in round two of the Punjas Pacific Battle.

Miramira acknowledges the difficulty of playing on foreign soil, especially for debutants.

Despite the pressure of debuting in a crucial position, he eagerly anticipates representing his nation on the field.

“I always dreamt of playing on international level and I really trained well during the week and I’m really looking forward.”

Miramira has pushed himself to the limit during training sessions, determined to bring his best performance.

International competitions make him nervous, but he finds solace in music to calm his nerves.

The team had their captains run at Apia Park this evening, in preparation for tomorrow’s match against Samoa at 2pm.