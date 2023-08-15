Hodgman signs with Reds

Alex Hodgman. [Source: Super Rugby/ Facebook]

Former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgman has signed for the Queensland Reds.

This now means that the former All Blacks prop will be eligible for the Wallabies from November next year.

The Blues prop debuted against the Wallabies in 2020, going on to play four Tests, and is eligible for Australia through his father.

He says he’s looking forward to moving to Australia and starting new with the Reds.

Hodgeman will join fellow Fijians Peni Ravai and Suliasi Vunivalu.