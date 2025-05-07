Hetet excited for Blues clash

[ Source: haereiti.hetet/ Instagram ]

Fijian Drua prop Haereti Hetet made a welcome return to the field in last weekend’s clash against the Queensland Reds, coming off the bench after missing two matches due to injury.

His presence added depth to the front row as the Drua powered to a memorable win in front of their home crowd in Suva.

Hetet says he felt great being back in the field and it was a memorable win.

“It felt good. I felt like I needed a new pair of lungs. But it felt good to be out there with the boys. To get the win that we got there on Saturday was definitely one that we’re very proud of.”

Looking ahead to this week’s showdown against the Blues, the 27-year-old says the team is excited for another chance to perform in front of their fans and test themselves against one of Super Rugby Pacific’s heavyweights.

“Not only me, but everyone on the team. I think it’s another opportunity for us to play the Blues. Especially at home in front of our fans. It’s always a tough battle with them and we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a special one, the capital of New Zealand versus the capital of Fiji.”

With the Drua still chasing a potential playoff berth, Hetet is calling on the fans to turn out in numbers again this Friday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

