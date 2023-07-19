Healthy competition in Flying Fijians camp

Having a group of 39 talented players augurs well for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere says this is positive as it brings out the best within the players, encouraging fierce but healthy competition.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui had named a 45-member squad before trimming it to 39.

Article continues after advertisement

Now the 39 are vying for a place in the match-day 23 and a coveted spot in the starting 15.

Ikanivere says the intensity in training is impressive as the players give their best to make the run-on team.

“It’s good, healthy competition. Everyone fought for their spot to get in the 39 and the same goes for the 23 and the starting 15. It’s healthy competition and good for the squad.”

The Fijian Drua co-captain says training has been tough, bracing for what they know will be a physical Tongan outfit.

The Flying Fijians take on Ikale Tonga on Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.