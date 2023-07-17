Habosi back in camp

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi has rejoined the team in Nadi.

Habosi left for France after spending two days with the team in Taveuni two weeks ago for a medical review.

However, is still recovering from an injury and will miss the game this weekend.

This means there’re now 40 players in camp after Joseva Tamani joined the team last week.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui says all other players are available for selection for their Punjas Pacific Battle with Tonga on Saturday.

With the team set to be named on Thursday, excitement is building among supporters as the Fiji squad prepares for its first international match.

Coach Raiwalui’s confirmation that all players are fit and ready bodes well for the team’s prospects in the upcoming battle against Tonga.

He says the Flying Fijians’ preparations have been well underway in Nadi for the past two weeks, following their momentum-building training camp in Taveuni.

Raiwalui adds that players have been honing their skills, fine-tuning their strategies, and fostering a strong team spirit to face their fierce rivals with determination and pride.

They play Tonga at 3pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.