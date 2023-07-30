Great to have the win: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach, Simon Raiwalui, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s victory over a strong Samoa side on their home ground.

The Flying Fijians delivered a dominant first-half performance, securing a 33-19 win in Apia during the second Punjas Pacific Battle.

Raiwalui acknowledged the fortunate opportunity to play in hot weather.

Captain Semi Radradra emphasized the challenges of playing against Pacific brothers but praised the Flying Fijians for their exceptional performance.

He says it’s never easy going up against Pacific teams, but there’s always something to learn from these matches.

The team is now preparing to face Japan in Tokyo next Saturday.