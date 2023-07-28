Great to have my 'kai' by my side: Radradra

A Taveuni midfield pair will feature for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians tomorrow against Samoa in Apia.

Captain Semi Radradra will wear the number 12 jersey while Iosefo Masi makes his debut at outside center.

Radradra from Somosomo village will call the shots and guide the young Waitabu villager, Masi, while Naselesele speedster Selestino Ravutaumada is going to be outside them on the wing.

It’s not the first time that Radradra and Masi will play together as they won the 2020 Olympic Games gold medal in 7s in Tokyo.

Both Masi and Ravutaumada earlier said they look up to Radradra and they used to watch him on TV when they were young.

Radradra says it’s great to have three players from Taveuni in the starting lineup.

“It’s a dream for me as well to you know play one of my ‘kai’ just to play alongside me and fortunate enough we have Stino and Masi.”

The Flying Fijians face Samoa in Apia tomorrow at 2 pm.