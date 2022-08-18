Grand finale confirmed for Accor Stadium

[Photo: NRL.com]

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has confirmed that the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final will be held at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The ARLC has today confirmed a one-year deal for this year’s Grand Final, with further discussions to take place for matches beyond 2022.

ARLC Chair Peter V’landys AM said it was important to make the right decision for the game and its supporters.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said all parties had worked until 1pm today to secure an outcome for the 2022 Grand Final.

In tonight’s matches, Rabbitohs will face the Panthers tonight at 9.50pm