Good weather for rugby says Radradra

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The weather in Apia is favorable for today’s clash between the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and hosts Samoa in their July Test Series.

Captain Semi Radradra says it’s great to finally have some sunshine after what they’ve recently experienced in Fiji.

“It’s nice and very hot compared to Nadi at the moment, last week it was raining but here it’s natural as well I think it’s hot and we’re really prepared for it.”

Head coach Simon Raiwalui who has named a young side knows what’s at stake.

He adds everyone knows what it’s like when Fiji and Samoa play.

“All the matches are always tough when we playing against our Pacific brothers we understand they’re very good team, we watched the match against Japan and they’re well organized, good pack, good backs so we understand it’s going to be a tough challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

The match kicks off at 2pm today in Samoa.