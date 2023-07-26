Good start vital for Flying Fijians

Having a good start is vital for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Samoa on Saturday.

In its first match of the Punjas Pacific Battle against Tonga, Fiji raced to a 19-0 lead.

Assistant Coach Brad Harris says it was a positive start for them but a little bit of fatigue set in and some of the players missed their roles.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Brad Harris.

He says that’s certainly a focus point for them this week, and they just got to be a little better on their skillset.

Harris says discipline is another worry and hopes it can improve against Samoa.

“We gave away quite a few penalties which led to Tonga gaining entries into our own half so Daryl (Gibson) and Jacko (Glen Jackson) have highlighted the discipline areas that we need to improve on this week, outside of that I think just controlling the game we were up 19-0, we got to restart I think if we can control that 2 to 3 minutes hopefully get out of our own half hopefully we can put them back under pressure so a little of game management, a little bit of discipline but overall it’s a starting point and we’re happy where we’re at.”

Coach Simon Raiwalui will name his side to face Samoa tomorrow before they leave for Apia.

The Flying Fijians take on Samoa in Apia on Saturday at 2pm.