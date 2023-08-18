France make 13 changes for Flying Fijians Test

Back-row Francois Cros will play his first match since suffering a groin injury when France take on Fiji [Source: Planet Rugby]

France has made 13 changes to their team to face the Fiji Water Flying Fijians on Sunday in Nantes.

Jonathan Danty and Gregory Alldritt are the only two repeat starters from last weekend’s win over Scotland.

First-choice No10 Romain Ntamack will now miss the entire Rugby World Cup with his ACL injury while loosehead Cyril Baille has been ruled out for up to six weeks with his calf problem.

France hosts the Flying Fijians in Nantes at 7.05 am this Sunday.