France 7s player says Sigatoka Sand Dunes gruelling

The French 7s team has taken on one of the most gruelling training sessions of their careers in the majestic Sigatoka Sand Dunes of Fiji.

Among them, Aaron Grandidier, the 23-year-old powerhouse, acknowledges the rigorous session as a milestone in his rugby career.

The team’s rigorous preparations in Fiji are in anticipation of the highly anticipated Dubai 7s that kicks off the new series.

Grandidier expresses his awe and respect for the Fijian 7s team, who have long made these sand dunes their training ground.

“Two quite different experiences the first time we did it with the Fujian boys and they said we were lucky because it had rain, so the sand was not as loose which made it easier for us to come up but still made the session very difficult. But the second time it was completely dry, and I can now understand why they said it was easier because I would have said it was easier with the rain because when it’s completely dry it just falls down. Every step you take just digs into the sand.”

Grandidier says training alongside the Fiji 7s team has provided them with a deeper understanding of the challenges they face.

Not only focused on their training, the French 7s team has also embraced the Fijian culture, with visits to local villages showcasing their genuine interest in understanding the Fijian way of life.

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier emphasizes the significance of this cultural exchange, stressing its potential to foster a deeper bond between the two nations.

Adding a touch of warmth to their intense training regime, the French 7s team was hosted by the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji for a delectable dinner last night, providing them with a moment of relaxation and camaraderie in the midst of their rigorous preparations.