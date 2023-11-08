Former Bati target 2027 Rugby World Cup

Vuate Karawalevu

The Flying Fijians recent achievements at the Rugby World Cup has given a cross-code player something to ponder on.

Waratahs new signing Vuate Karawalevu revealed to FBC Sports from Australia that if Semi Radradra and Marika Koroibete can do it, he can as well.

There’s nothing stopping Karawalevu from achieving something in rugby union after running out for the Fiji Bati at the last World Cup.

He says seeing the Flying Fijians deliver in France last month has really inspired him.

“Especially with our Flying Fijians team that just recently finished with the World Cup, I think it’s really been a motivating factor for me especially switching back to rugby union it has given me a bonus for me before the Super Rugby season starts in 2024 and hopefully will get a chance or opportunity to be picked for the national team.”

Karawalevu joined the Waratahs ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign on a two-year deal.