Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui plans to assess their performance against Manu Samoa before their upcoming match against Japan in the Punjas Pacific Battle test.

Despite their win, Raiwalui acknowledges the need for a thorough review and improvement.

He also commends Samoa for their strong performance on home ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The team is now fully focused on their clash with Japan, scheduled to take place in Tokyo next Saturday.