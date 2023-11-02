Flying Fijians stars start for Barbarians

[Source: Barbarian FC/ Facebook]

Five Fijians will start for the Barbarians while two are going to come off the bench against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

All four Drua players are in the starting 15 with Tevita Ikanivere at hooker, Simione Kuruvoli wears the nine jumper, Selesitino Ravutaumada on the wing and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Wallabies number eight Rob Valetini is the number eight.

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and Peni Ravai are on the reserves.

Droasese, Ikanivere, Ravutaumada and Ravai were all in the side that fell to Wales in their opening Rugby World Cup pool C match in Bordeaux,France.

Lock Ratuniyarawa played against Wales at the 2019 World Cup.

Other players in the run on side includes Joe Moody, Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, captain Alun Wyn Jones, Michael Hooper, Nicholas Sanchez, Izaia Perese, Len Ikitau and Shaun Stevenson.