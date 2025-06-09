Flying Fijians ring changes for Samoa clash

Simione Kuruvoli has been given the nod to start at halfback

The Flying Fijians have made several changes to their starting 15 as they prepare to face Samoa in their Pacific Nations Cup clash this Saturday in Rotorua.

Following last week’s 32-10 win over Tonga in Suva, head coach Mick Byrne has reshuffled his front row and backline while introducing fresh legs from the bench.

Haereiti Hetet comes in to start at loosehead prop, replacing Eroni Mawi, while Samu Tawake takes over the tighthead spot from Mesake Doge.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere remains at hooker and will again lead the side.

In the loose forwards, Kitione Salawa is promoted into the starting seven jersey, pushing veteran Viliame Mata out of the match-day squad.

Elia Canakaivata shifts from openside flanker to number eight, with Etonia Waqa holding his place at blindside.

At halfback, Simione Kuruvoli has been given the nod to start ahead of Philip Baselala, who moves to the bench.

The rest of the backline remains unchanged with Caleb Muntz at fly-half, Ponipate Loganimasi on the left wing, Setareki Tamanivalu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in midfield, and Kalaveti Ravouvou and fullback Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula completing the back three.

Among the replacements, Meli Tuni is in line for a possible debut as front-row cover, while Zuriel Togiatama and Motikiai Murray retain their places on the bench.

The Flying Fijians face Samoa at Rotorua International Stadium this Saturday.

