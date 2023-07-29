Flying Fijians back in Samoa after five years

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will play Manu Samoa at Apia Park after five years.

When the two sides met in Samoa in 2017, Fiji won 38-17.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui, assistant coaches Graham Dewes, Seremaia Bai, and Viliame Gadolo knows what it’s like to play in Apia.

Article continues after advertisement

Form the current squad, only Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Viliame Mata, and Josua Tuisova have played at the venue.

Fiji have won 30 of their 54 meetings with Samoa since their first clash in 1924.

The two sides clash at 2pm today.