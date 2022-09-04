First NRL try for Turuva

[Source: Panthers / Facebook]

The Panthers may have lost 38-8 to the North Queensland Cowboys last night in the NRL, but it was a special occasion for Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva.

The 19 year old opened his NRL account with his first try in the match.

Turuva who starred for the Bati in the mid-season representative round, scored Penrith’s second try in the 64th minute.

The Panthers host the fourth-placed Eels next weekend, while the Cowboys will meet the Sharks but the venue for the match now depends on whether Cronulla beat Newcastle today.

Today the Knights host the Sharks at 4pm while West Tigers meet Raiders at 6:05pm.