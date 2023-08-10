First group leaves for France

The initial contingent of Fiji Water Flying Fijians players, destined for the Rugby World Cup in France, embarked on their journey this morning.

Comprising 27 players and officials, they commenced their travels from Fiji to Hong Kong before proceeding to their ultimate destination, Paris.

From there, the team will board a train, embarking on a four-hour journey to Pornic.

At the Nadi International Airport, the departure was marked with a heartfelt farewell by Sports Minister Jese Saukuru and Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

Among the prominent figures in this departing group are captain Waisea Nayacalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Josua Tuisova, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Mesake Doge, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Tevita Ikanivere, Ilaisa Droasese, Viliame Mata, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Meli Derenalagi, and Sam Matavesi.

Guiding this determined team are Coach Simon Raiwalui, assisted by Seremaia Bai, and manager Willie Baleinabuli – all integral members of the entourage.

In anticipation of the upcoming challenge, the second group of players and officials is scheduled to embark on their voyage from Fiji’s shores this coming Saturday.

The next major encounter for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be against France in Nantes, scheduled for the approaching weekend.

The stage is set, and excitement is building as Fiji’s finest athletes venture forth to leave their mark on the global rugby stage.