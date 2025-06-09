Fijiana finish strong with 28-25 win over Wales

Source: Fiji Rugby

The Fijiana XVs side finished their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign on a high note after beating Wales 28-25 in their final pool match this morning in Exeter, UK.

Wales started the game strongly with an unconverted try to centre Carys Cox, before Fijiana’s Josivini Naihamu replied with a converted try in the 7th minute to give her team a 7-5 lead.

Alex Callendar regained the lead for Wales with an unconverted try in the 11th minute.

Fijiana regrouped and came back with a strong reply with three more converted tries through Neihamu, Setaita Railumu,and Repeka Tove to give Fijiana a 28-10 lead before Wales scored another unconverted try through Sisilia Tuipulotu at the stroke of half time to trail 28-15 at the break.

Wales tried to come back in the second half with two more unconverted tries from Kayleigh Powell and Lisa Neumann, but Fiji held their ground in defence in the last quarter of the game, despite not scoring any points in the second half, to claim an infamous win over 11th-placed Wales.

Meanwhile, the win was also a great farewell gift for utility forward, Asinate Serevi, who announced her retirement from international rugby after the match.

Serevi said she is content leaving the team, knowing that they have a lot of awesome players that are stepping up and putting their hands up to represent Fiji, and definitely stepping up to play in the next World Cup.

