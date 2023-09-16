Fijiana falls in second test match against Japan

The Vodafone Fijiana XV suffered another defeat at the hands of Japan in their second test match this evening.

Japan won 41-36.

The hosts displayed dominance in most aspects of the game, particularly in exposing Fiji’s defense.

The hosts were swift in their actions, registering their first try within a few minutes of the first half to lead Fiji by 7-0.

Fiji’s Nunia Daunimoala scored a try to level the scores to 7-7, followed by Doreen Narokete impressively diving in for their second try to extend the lead to 12-7.

The Japanese women continued to knock on Fiji’s defense and were rewarded with a try and a successful conversion, leading the score again to 14-12.

The hosts furthered their scores to 21-12, leaving the Fijiana staring.

Japan was awarded a penalty with four minutes remaining in the clock for the break, extending their lead to 24-12.

Fiji made a comeback through Jennifer Ravutia, who started for the first time in the competition, with a beautiful conversion, trailing 24-19 at half-time.

Japan entered the second-half with the same determination, scoring again to keep the lead at 29-19.

Fiji attempted to get back into the game, but Japan stood their ground, impressively extending their lead to 34-19.

Fiji managed to score their fourth try, thanks to Merewairita Neivosa, narrowing the deficit to 34-24.

The hosts easily scored their seventh try, leading by 41-24. Fiji’s Sulita Waisega also added her name to the scoresheet, furthering their score by 31-41.

Ravutia scored her second just minutes away from the full-time; however, this was not enough to defeat the hosts.