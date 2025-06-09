Fijiana eye strong finish in world cup farewell

Source: Fijiana / Instagram

The Fijiana may be out of the title race, but they are determined to finish their Rugby World Cup campaign on a high when they take on Wales in their final match.

For captain Alfreda Fisher, the clash is about more than just results, it’s a farewell moment for a team that has grown closer with every challenge.

“I’m excited and a little bit emotional. Because this is the last time we’ll be together as a team. And I just really want to thank the girls for showing up every day.”

Despite the tough road through the competition, Fisher insists the squad will leave nothing behind when they step out this weekend.

“I know it’s been a tough few weeks of training… but we’re really excited for this week. I know it’s the last one, but we’ll give our best and we’re going to finish on a high.”

The Fijiana skipper also reflected on the experience of being on the world stage, from exploring new places and embracing new cultures to the joy of sticking together as a team. She said the support from fans back home had been a constant source of strength.

The Vodafone Fijiana will close their World Cup campaign at 1:45 am tomorrow morning against Wales.

