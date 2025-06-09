Fiji Warriors defeat Australian Stockman in Nadi

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Shop N Save Supermarket Fiji Warriors recorded a solid 36–19 win over the visiting Australian Stockman Country side at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this afternoon.

The visitors were first to score before Apimeleki Nasalo and Sefanaia Tokaduadua crossed over for Fiji to take a 12–7 lead at halftime.

In the second spell, the Warriors showed greater control and determination, with tries from Apimeleki Nasalo, Sefanaia Tokaduadua, and Inoke Ravauiwasa.

Paul Dolokoto made an immediate impact off the bench, sprinting through for Fiji’s fourth try, while Josh Uluibau added another in the 70th minute.

Sevuloni Tawake sealed the victory with the team’s final try.

The match was played in support of the Fiji Cancer Society, with proceeds from the game donated to the cause.

