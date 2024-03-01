Fiji U20 braces for Moana Pasifika

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Playing for 80 minutes is something the Fiji under 20 rugby side hopes to do tomorrow when they play Moana Pasifika tomorrow in round two of the Oceania Rugby Challenge.

In their first match on Tuesday, Fiji let Tonga come back in the second half and scored three tries.

National U20 coach Apisai Sailada says they need to have a strong finish after their 39-25 win against Tonga.

However, Sailada says tomorrow is another different ball game altogether.

“We know that Moana has got very big physical forwards and we need to shift the ball from them.”

The Fiji U20 takes on Moana Pasifika tomorrow at 2pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC 2 channel.