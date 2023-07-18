Fiji needs to bring A game against Tonga

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians center Setareki Tamanivalu has sounded the rallying cry, acknowledging the Tongans’ physical prowess and warning against underestimating their opponents.

The two sides will clash this weekend in their Punjas Pacific Battle.

Having witnessed Tonga’s awe-inspiring performance against Australia A, Tamanivalu says they are aware of the immense challenge that lies ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonga demonstrated unwavering resilience, showcasing their mettle against a formidable opponent, and beating them 27-21.

Tamanivalu says now, the side knows they must bring their A-game to the battleground in Lautoka.

“We take Tonga seriously, they have the big names as well coming in from the All Blacks and Australia and they are experienced and its something that we take very seriously.”

The Former All Black says Tonga is a force to be reckoned with, especially their players, like Israel Folau, Charles Piutau, and Malakai Fekitoa, who possess the ability to change the game in an instant.

The inclusion of Israel Folau, known for his exceptional aerial skills and finishing abilities, adds an extra dimension to Tonga’s attack.

Charles Piutau, with his elusive running and precision passing, has the potential to unlock any defense, while Malakai Fekitoa’s powerful runs and defensive tenacity make him a formidable presence on the field.

Tamanivalu adds preparation has also been meticulous, as they fine tune every aspect of their gameplay.

They play Tonga at 3pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.