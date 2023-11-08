Fiji in pool C for Dubai 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji 7s men’s team have been drawn in an exciting pool for the Dubai 7s next month.

The national side is pooled alongside USA, France and Great Britain for the opening leg of the 2023-2024 World Sevens Series.

Pool B features Argentina, Spain, and Australia while defending champions South Africa are in Pool A together with New Zealand, Canada and Samoa.

In the Women’s division, the Fijiana 7s team is in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa and Great Britain.

Defending champions Australia are in Pool B with Brazil, Ireland and Japan while USA, Spain, France and Canada will clash in Pool C.

The Dubai 7s will be held on December 2nd and 3rd.