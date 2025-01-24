Fiji 7s set for Uruguay and Kenya today

Jerry Matana (left) and Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Despite losing Jerry Matana and Sevuloni Mocenacagi to injuries at the Coral Coast 7s last week, Fiji 7s head coach, Osea Kolinisau have faith in their replacements.

Tira Welagi and Rubeni Kabu have really stepped up according to Kolinisau from the semifinal and final of last week’s tournament in Sigatoka.

Kolinisau says Kabu who has already played for Fiji is a strong ball carrier and will give them good go forward balls.

“We plan to hit every tournament as it comes and we going to focus on Perth now, when Perth finishes then we focus on the next one because it’s not good to look forward to other tournaments when one tournament is left to be done and the Series is getting tougher now.”

The Fiji 7s side has adapted well to the Perth heat and is all set for their first match tomorrow.

Coach Kolinisau says the temperature in Perth is even higher than what they encountered at the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka last week.

Kolinisau says they’re looking forward to their first game and they’ve developed really well as most of the players played at the Coral Coast tournament.

Fiji will play Uruguay at 3:22pm today followed by Kenya at 7:59pm before tackling New Zealand tomorrow at 4:22pm.

The Fijiana faces USA at 4:08pm today then they play Canada at 8:21 tonight, their last group match is against Great Britain at 6:19pm tomorrow