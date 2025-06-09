Fans allowed on the field after Drua and Moana clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fans attending the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika will be allowed to enter the field at Churchill Park after the sound of the final hooter.

The Drua franchise confirmed this yesterday, marking a shift from previous seasons where post-match field access was restricted.

The initiative is part of the Fijian Drua’s effort to enhance the match-day experience at their home venues, bringing fans closer to the action and the players they support.

Supporters will have the opportunity to greet players from both sides and take photos, adding an extra layer of excitement to the “Battle of the Pacific”.

Fans are already making their way to the stadium, with a full day of rugby on offer.

The Fijian Drua Development side are currently facing the Australian Fijian Rugby Union team.

Drua and Moana Pasifika will clash at 3.35pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

