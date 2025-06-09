Evans reflects on Drua journey as he bids farewell

Mark Evans

Mark Evans has signed off on a remarkable chapter with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, leaving behind a legacy of growth both on and off the field.

The CEO, who joined the franchise in September 2022, reflects on just over three fast-paced years steering Fiji’s Super Rugby side.

“It’s gone really quickly. When I came in, we’d only played two home games, and we’d never had a season on island. But it feels like a long journey packed into a short time.”

Evans singled out some of the highlights that defined his tenure.

On the field, he’ll never forget the Drua’s first win against the Crusaders in his first home game, and the thrilling semi-final night under the lights, which saw every ticket sold and showcased the excitement Fijian rugby brings to fans.

Off the field, Evans takes pride in establishing youth academies to nurture the next generation of talent.

“I’ve also loved getting to know the country. It’s rare to have the chance to live somewhere like this and experience it fully.”

Looking back on his time, Evans says he’s leaving the Drua in a stable position, both financially and in terms of facilities and performance.

“You never really finish the job. You just hope to leave it in a better place than you found it, ready for the next person to take over.”

Evans’ next move remains unknown, but one thing is certain his impact on the Fijian Drua will be remembered by players, staff and fans alike.

Evans spent his last week with the Drua before he was farewelled by the management, staff and players in Nadi on Thursday evening.

Former Wallabies flanker Jeff Miller will take over the role.

Meanwhile, the Drua will meet Moana Pasifika in their first match of next season on the 14th of February at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

