Easy decision for Thomas

Vodafone Fijiana 15s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas

Vodafone Fijiana 15s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas says it was an effortless decision for her to accept the opportunity to join the Fiji Rugby Union and assume her role.

She is motivated by Fijiana’s already impressive track record and is eager to collaborate with them to propel their success even further.

Thomas firmly believes in the potential of the Fijiana and is committed to working closely with the staff and management at Rugby House to ensure players receive the comprehensive support they require in their preparations for the upcoming Olympics.

“They have had great success in the past and now to have a dedeicated resource to start taking hte programs forward to continue the success obviously they have the Olympics coming up, the qualifiers, Oceania and we just finished WXV and the 15s coming up.”

She further emphasizes that Fijiana was a team she held in high regard, having previously coached against them, and she acknowledges their undeniable X-factor within the game.

Last night, Fiji Rugby also unveiled the extension of its ongoing partnership with Victoria Wines, solidifying their commitment for another five years.

In this renewed collaboration, Victoria Wines will dedicate one dollar from every bottle of Gato Negro sold through supermarkets, retail outlets, affiliated trade channels, and hospitality listings to support the team as they gear up for the upcoming Olympics.