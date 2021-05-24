Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Drua yet to confirm other home venues

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 5:17 pm

While the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is yet to confirm its venues for the Super Rugby Pacific, fans are encouraged to bind in support of the debuting team next year.

The ongoing border closures has resulted in a revised Super Rugby draw for the season.

Chief executive Brian Thorburn says the Fijian Drua will continue its preparation for the debut match against the Waratahs despite the changes.

Article continues after advertisement

“For several weeks SANZAAR on behalf of rugby Australia and New Zealand have been working on the draws, they’ve consulted with all the broadcasters and all the clubs and stakeholders. We’ve been working very hard in recent weeks to layout the ground work for games both in Australia and Fiji.”

Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the team has left camp for a short break and will return on the second of next month.

“They’ve worked very hard, we’ve been focusing heavily on fitness and conditioning, nutrition and weight and muscle strength and Mick Byrne is delighted with the progress. I was in Lennox head on Tuesday night and I had the opportunity to catch up with the playing squad and Mick”

The Fijian Drua will finalize other home venues for 2022 against the Rebels, Brumbies, Highlanders, Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs soon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.