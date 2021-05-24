Drua yet to confirm other home venues

While the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is yet to confirm its venues for the Super Rugby Pacific, fans are encouraged to bind in support of the debuting team next year.

The ongoing border closures has resulted in a revised Super Rugby draw for the season.

Chief executive Brian Thorburn says the Fijian Drua will continue its preparation for the debut match against the Waratahs despite the changes.

“For several weeks SANZAAR on behalf of rugby Australia and New Zealand have been working on the draws, they’ve consulted with all the broadcasters and all the clubs and stakeholders. We’ve been working very hard in recent weeks to layout the ground work for games both in Australia and Fiji.”

Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the team has left camp for a short break and will return on the second of next month.

“They’ve worked very hard, we’ve been focusing heavily on fitness and conditioning, nutrition and weight and muscle strength and Mick Byrne is delighted with the progress. I was in Lennox head on Tuesday night and I had the opportunity to catch up with the playing squad and Mick”

The Fijian Drua will finalize other home venues for 2022 against the Rebels, Brumbies, Highlanders, Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs soon.