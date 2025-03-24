Drua Women to await final round results

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua’s hopes of securing a home semi-final took a hit following a 34-27 loss to the Western Force, leaving them in second place on the points table.

The defeat means a win would have secured them a home semi-final, but with just one round left, the Drua must now wait for the final results.

Fortunately for them, they are on a bye this weekend, giving them time to rest and prepare for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Western Force’s victory was crucial for their own semi-final aspirations.

The Force crossed for six tries and were awarded a penalty try, with excellent scrambling defense in the face of fatigue.

Coach Dylan Parsons was full of praise for his side’s resilience and emphasized that the win kept their hopes alive, with a final-round clash against the Queensland Reds now crucial for securing a home semi-final.

